Rawat calls Union Budget balanced, inclusive

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat Friday welcomed the Union Budget calling it "balanced and inclusive".

Congratulating Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman who presented the Budget 2019-20 in the Lok Sabha, Rawat said the vision of strong citizens for a strong nation was at the core of the Budget.

"It also shows the way forward for converting India into a five trillion dollar economy," the chief minister said.

Besides its emphasis on welfare schemes, the Budget also deserves praise for its focus on infrastructure development projects for which it has set a target of spending Rs 100 lakh in five years, he said.

"The Budget takes care of all sections including farmers, women, youths, workmen and small entrepreneurs. It is reflective of the vision of strong citizens for a strong nation," Rawat said.

Rawat hailed the Budget for announcing to develop 17 iconic tourist destinations across the country saying it would strengthen the tourism sector.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)