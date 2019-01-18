JUST IN
'Khelo India' good grooming ground for U-17 players: Sridharan

Press Trust of India  |  Pune 

Indianvolleyball legend and coach of the national team G E Sridharan has praised the ongoing Khelo India Games saying players would benefit throught it to a great extent.

"Without doubt Khelo India is a good initiative, but what's important is that it can prove to be a very good grooming ground for the U-17 guys to prepare for the big stage," the Arjun and Dronacharya awardee said in a release on Friday.

"Not only their own game, but Khelo offers players an opportunity to meet the best talent from other sports too, and add value to their experience," he said.

"You see players and coaches from different disciplines, try to understand and interact with them, which helps in shaping personal improvement too," he added.

According to Sridharan, the other big advantage players are getting a feel of the taraflex courts.

"At the international level, matches are played on these courts and providing an international standard environment to these players will definitely enrich their experience," he said.

Fri, January 18 2019. 14:55 IST

