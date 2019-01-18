Rafale deal: Cong's Chavan attacks Centre's 'urgency' defence

Senior Chavan Friday termed the Centre's "urgency" argument regarding the purchase of 36 fighter jets, instead of an earlier agreed number of 126, as "ludicrous".

He also questioned the on why the entire order of 126 fighter was not given to (manufacturers of the jet) itself.

"According to Nirmala Sitharaman, the first will come to only by the end of 2019, or four years and eight monnths after PM Modi's announcement in on April 10, 2015. got its first batch of Rafales delivered in six months. Why not India," Chavan asked in a tweet.

Posting the time line of the Egypt-France Rafale deal, Chavan said the deal was signed in for 24 Rafale jets on February 16, 2015.

The first batch of three Rafales was delivered on July 21, 2015, the second batch of three jets came in January 2016, another three in the 3rd batch came on April 4, 2017, fourth batch of two jets was delivered on July 27, 2017 while another three came in the 5th batch on November 28, 2017, he tweeted.

Chavan, a former MoS in the PMO and former minister, asked if the needed 126 aircraft, why was the number reduced to 36.

"Did the then IAF object? If according to Arun Jaitley, the cost of one jet was nine per cent less, why wasn't the entire order of 126 jets given to alone," Chavan asked.

Describing the defence minister's statement about "urgency" as ludicrous, Chavan said even after four years and eight months, is yet to get the first delivery of Rafale jet.

He said Egypt, which signed the deal in February 2015, has already got 14 of its 24 Rafale jet deal over two years.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)