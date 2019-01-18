UP govt nod to quota for poor among upper castes

The government Friday approved 10 per cent reservation for economically backward among upper castes in jobs and educational institutions.

The nod was given at a meeting here of the state cabinet presided over by Yogi Adityanath, senior cabinet told mediapersons.

The Constitution (124 Amendment) Bill, 2019, providing for 10 per cent reservation in jobs and educational institutions to the economically weaker sections in the general category was passed by Parliament in its recently concluded winter session.

has since given his assent to the bill.

