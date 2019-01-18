JUST IN
UP govt nod to quota for poor among upper castes

Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

The Uttar Pradesh government Friday approved 10 per cent reservation for economically backward among upper castes in jobs and educational institutions.

The nod was given at a meeting here of the state cabinet presided over by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, senior cabinet minister and UP government spokesperson Shrikant Sharma told mediapersons.

The Constitution (124 Amendment) Bill, 2019, providing for 10 per cent reservation in jobs and educational institutions to the economically weaker sections in the general category was passed by Parliament in its recently concluded winter session.

President Ram Nath Kovind has since given his assent to the bill.

