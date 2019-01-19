Khelo: Maha race ahead in medals tally

Haryanareaffirmed their strength in as they added ten more gold to the eight they won a day earlier to take their tally to 18 from the sport at the Khelo India Youth Games here Saturday.

It also cemented their second place on the medals tally as they raced ahead of Delhi, who are in third place, a said.

Maharashtra, picking up gold from virtually every discipline, boosted their gold tally to 83 medals.

are second with 59 gold medals while have 47.

Apart from 10 goldHaryana also bagged eight silver and two bronze medals.

However, also put up an impressive performance with four gold medals, one silver and nine broze.

It was Institute trainees Barun Singh, and who contributed majorly to the gold hunt.

InbasketballPunjab and shared honours, winning two gold medals each.

The Under-17 section had stamp their mark, while did well to top in the Under-21 section for both Boys and Girls and that also meant dashing Punjab's hopes of winning a treble.

Northeastern neighbours Mizoram Boys and Manipur Girls annexed Under-21 football gold medals recording dramatic identical 4-3 penalty shoot victories in the Khelo India Youth Games.

