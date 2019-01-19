Fire breaks out in cloth shop in Delhi

-
ALSO READ
Metro services hit after crack detection on rail tracks
Stone laid for Chandni Chowk redevelopment project
Man commits suicide by jumping in front of train at Delhi's Rajiv Chowk metro station: Police
Now book Ola, Uber from more metro stations
Only pedestrians, cycle rickshaws, e-rickshaws to be allowed in Chandni Chowk
-
A fire broke out in a cloth shop in Chandni Chowk on Saturday, an officer of the Delhi Fire Service said.
A call was received at around 9 pm about the incident and eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot, he said.
The fire was brought under control within an hour, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU