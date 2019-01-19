JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Location for second US-North Korea summit chosen: Trump
Business Standard

Fire breaks out in cloth shop in Delhi

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A fire broke out in a cloth shop in Chandni Chowk on Saturday, an officer of the Delhi Fire Service said.

A call was received at around 9 pm about the incident and eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot, he said.

The fire was brought under control within an hour, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, January 19 2019. 23:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements