Khelo TT: Chinmaya and Anusha bag honours in U-17 category

Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh clinched gold in the singles boys and girls U-17 category respectively in Table Tennis here on Friday.
In the boys U-17 singles finale, Chinmaya Somaya (Mah) defeated Yashansh in the final.
The bronze medal was given to Dev Shroff and Om Chetri Aadarsh, a media release said.
Anusha Kutumbale (MP) won the gold beating Diya Chitale (Mah) in U 17 girls singles category quite comfortably.
Anusha went on to win 4-0 lead prevailing 11-3, 11-6, 11-1, 11-3.
Diya Chitale settled for silver while Swastika Ghosh and Anjali Rohilla won the bronze.
The U 21 boys and girls singles quarter finals and semifinals also were held today.
In girls first semifinal Kaushani Nath best the number one seed Srushti Helengadi while the second semifinal was won by Surbhi Patwari beating Prapti Sen both from West Bengal, it added.
Gujrats Manush Shah will face Anirban Ghosh (WB) on the other side of the table in the boys U 21 singles final.
Manush, the number one seeded player outclassed Ronit Bhanuja (WB) in semifinal one, while Anirban ousted Parth Virmani in the other semifinal.
