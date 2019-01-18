Rejected, lovelorn labourer hurls acid on young widow, kills

A 29-year old man allegedly threw acid on a young widow for refusing to marry him and later committed suicide at a village near here, police said Friday.

The woman, who had rejected the proposal since she wanted to remained focussed on bringing up her two daughters, was injured in the face, chest and stomach in the attack on Tuesday night at Etttrakodu, they said.

Neighbours rushed to her rescue and got her admitted to the government hospital here.

Even as a search was on for the man, a labourer, he consumed poison and died at a hospital Friday, police said.

Incidentally, police had registered a case against the man earlier on a harassment complaint by the woman. But, he had continued to pester her.

