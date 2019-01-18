Farooq bats for regional autonomy

reiterated that his party was committed towards ensuring regional autonomy in as it will assuage the aspirations of the people of all the regions.

The former sought a massive mandate for his party in the ensuing elections, saying a strong and stable government alone can steer to peace, progress and development.

"On being given absolute majority in the ensuing elections, National Conference will bring legislation in the first assembly session with regard to regional autonomy," Abdullah said while interacting with various deputations besides welcoming new entrants into the party fold.

The people, he said, have realised the crucial need of a strong and stable government to meet various challenges confronted by the state.

Abdullah said a comprehensive blue print had already been drawn by the NC after extensive deliberations with an avowed objective of empowering the regions under the overall superintendence of the

He said due care had been taken towards the distinct needs and urges of the people of various regions and hoped that it would go a long way in satiating their aspirations.

The veteran further said regional autonomy will build mutual trust between the regions and result in harmonious growth of the state, with people getting equal opportunities of progress and development.

On the occasion, senior from joined the National Conference.

Welcoming him, Abdullah said the National Conference was a mass movement devoted to the service of the people of the state.

Hussain, who is also the Sarpanch of Sawjian Poonch pledged to work for the betterment of the people and stressed the need for a single party government in the state.

"A government with absolute majority is the answer to all the challenges confronting to the state," he said.

Abdullah also said that political empowerment of women was necessary by reserving seats for them in democratic institutions.

On being given absolute majority, the NC will have 33 per cent reservations in the assembly for women, he said.

