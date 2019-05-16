Kidnapped student rescued, 6 arrested

-
ALSO READ
Revenue dept official suspended in Kishtwar
Northern Army commander calls for need to be prepared for meeting security challenges
34 CRPF troopers killed in suicide attack in Kashmir (Fifth Lead)
Students of Army Public Schools perform well in board exams in J-K: Official
Northern Army commander visits Akhnoor, Reasi sectors in Jammu
-
Police have rescued a 11-year-old student of Army Public School in Jammu's Kalu Chak, who was kidnapped on May 6 when he was returning home from school, and arrested six people.
According to the police, the class 5 student was kidnapped on May 6 afternoon when he was returning home and the kidnappers had demanded a ransom of Rs 1 crore.
The arrested have been identified as Balbir Singh,Dheeraj Singh, Blaith Singh, Dheeraj Singh, Sachin Kumar and Angrez Singh.
Two vehicles used in crime were seized, a police spokesman said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU