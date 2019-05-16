Kidnapped student rescued, 6 arrested

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Jammu 

Police have rescued a 11-year-old student of Army Public School in Jammu's Kalu Chak, who was kidnapped on May 6 when he was returning home from school, and arrested six people.

According to the police, the class 5 student was kidnapped on May 6 afternoon when he was returning home and the kidnappers had demanded a ransom of Rs 1 crore.

The arrested have been identified as Balbir Singh,Dheeraj Singh, Blaith Singh, Dheeraj Singh, Sachin Kumar and Angrez Singh.

Two vehicles used in crime were seized, a police spokesman said.

