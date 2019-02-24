Kidnapped twin sons of businessman found dead in UP

The six-year-old twin sons of a kidnapped at gunpoint in Madhya Pradesh's district have been found dead in the River in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Sunday.

Sporadic protests erupted in town of soon after the of their death reached the place, prompting police to step up security.

The children, both in kindergarten and sons of Brijesh Rawat, were kidnapped at gunpoint by two masked persons from when they were returning home in their school bus on February 12.

The kidnappers had later demanded a ransom from the children's father, station in-charge K P Tripathi said.

He said the bodies of the children were found floating in the river near Baberu village in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district late Saturday night.

The bodies were later fished out from the river and sent for post mortem to a hospital in Banda, he said.

Six people were so far arrested in connection with the kidnapping and killing, Tripathi said, adding that an investigation was underway into the incident.

Meanwhile, as the of the children's death came in, locals forced closure of shops and other business establishments in town, a said.

Some angry locals also burnt tyres on streets and vandalised private properties at some places, he said.

Tripathi said additional police force was deployed in Chitrakoot following the protests.

After the boys were kidnapped, police had announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for information about the twin siblings.

The police of both and were working on the case since Chitrakoot is a border town.

The two masked men had come on a motorbike and abducted the two children at gunpoint when their bus was about to leave the premises of on February 12, a earlier said.

The children were residents of Ramghat in Chitrakoot Dham (Karwi) district of They used to travel four km across the border to their school every day, Satna's of Police Santosh Singh Gaur had said after the incident.

