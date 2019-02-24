Timing of launching welfare schemes should not be questioned: BJP

The BJP Sunday said the timing of government launching any welfare scheme should not be questioned as no time frame can be attached in advance to such measures.

Sunday launched the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme from Gorakhpur in

and Bhadohi MP Mast said, "It is wrong to say that the government is reminded of farmers during the election season only. There is no time frame decided in advance for taking any welfare step. The opposition parties have nothing to say."



In an interview, Mast told that a number of farmers welfare schemes were launched by the government in the past nearly five years.

Earlier, had termed the scheme, announced in the interim budget, as a mere "eyewash" and said it would not reach the genuine beneficiaries.

of had also questioned the intention and the reach of the scheme.

Mast said, "It is amazing that those who had not even given even six paise for agriculture, are now questioning the move by the government to give Rs 6,000 a year to the farmers (under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana). By the end of February, the farmers will start getting the money in their accounts," he said.

Mast also challenged to differentiate among various crops.

"He cannot distinguish among the plants of paddy, barley, wheat and (maize). If he is able to distinguish the plants, I will garland and welcome him.

"Somebody might have told him that if he speaks against the prime minister, he will become a national leader," Mast alleged.

