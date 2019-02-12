MP: Twin sons of oil merchant kidnapped at gunpoint in Satna

The six-year-old twin sons of a were Tuesday kidnapped at gunpoint by two masked persons in Madhya Pradesh's district, police said.

The children, both in kindergarten, were boarding their school bus in Chitrakoot town when the kidnapping was carried out under station limits, a senior police official said.

"Devansh and Shivans, twin sons of an Brijesh Rawat, were boarding a bus in their school premises to return home after classes got over for the day. Two unidentified motorcycle-borne persons took them away at gunpoint," of police Santosh Singh Gaur said.

Police teams are scouring CCTV cameras in the area to get leads on the two men, he added.

K P Tripathi of station said the incident might be a fallout of some enmity as the two kidnappers have not demanded any ransom from the family as yet.

He added that police are suspecting the involvement of gangster Babli Kol, a history-sheeter with a Rs 5 lakh reward on his head.

The two kidnappers disappeared into a forested area of the district, he informed.

