Kim and Trump to continue 'productive talks to discuss denuclearisation': KCNA

AFP  |  Seoul 

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump have agreed to continue "productive" discussions on denuclearisation, Pyongyang's state media said Friday, hours after a summit between the two leaders in Hanoi ended abruptly, with no agreement.

Kim and Trump "agreed to continue having productive talks to discuss the denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula and the improvement of US-North Korea relations", the KCNA news agency reported, making no mention of the breakdown of the two-day summit in Vietnam.

First Published: Fri, March 01 2019. 03:45 IST

