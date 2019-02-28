Trump, Kim summit in Vietnam ends without any agreement: White House

-
A summit between North Korea's Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump ended without agreement, the White House said Thursday after the two-day meeting.
"No agreement was reached at this time, but their respective teams look forward to meeting in the future," White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement.
