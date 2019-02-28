Trump, Kim summit in Vietnam ends without any agreement: White House

JUST IN
Business Standard

AFP | PTI  |  Hanoi 

U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shake hands as they meet in Hanoi, Vietnam
U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shake hands as they meet in Hanoi, Vietnam | Photo: PTI

A summit between North Korea's Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump ended without agreement, the White House said Thursday after the two-day meeting.

"No agreement was reached at this time, but their respective teams look forward to meeting in the future," White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement.
First Published: Thu, February 28 2019. 12:20 IST

