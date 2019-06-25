Knew I had to do 'Aliya Basu Gayab Hai' at all cost, says Vinay Pathak

says he instantly made up his mind to star in the upcoming romantic thriller "Aliya Basu Gayab Hai" after hearing the script narration.

Directed by debutante filmmaker Preeti Singh, the film also features Sen and Diwan in pivotal roles. The film portrays characters with different sexual orientations and complexities of human emotions.

"When I heard the script of 'Aliya Basu Gayab Hai', I knew that I had to do the film at all costs. It's a film replete with surprises and twists that will catch you completely unaware. It was wonderful working with Preeti, Raima, and rest of this talented crew. I hope audiences will have an equally enjoyable time while watching it," said in a statement.

The first look of the film, produced by Singh, Dr. and Dr. DJ Zawar, was unveiled on Tuesday.

"I am so thankful to my producers, cast and crew for this wonderful experience. Initially this film was a tough nut to crack but like these were a delight to work with, they give so much confidence to you as a maker that the process becomes fun, it's a very complex human drama film and we can cannot wait to show the film to audiences," Singh said.

said she is "eagerly looking forward" to the film's release.

"It was a great experience working with Vinay, and Preeti. We all have put in our best efforts and I am sure watching 'Aliya Basu Gayab Hai' will be a very thrilling experience for audiences," she added.

Salim, who made his film debut 2016 film "Bollywood Diaries", said he felt "goosebumps" after listening the script narration.

"Without wasting much time, I said, 'Please hire me.' It was a very challenging film for me, but I am grateful that this script came to me at such an early stage of my career," he added.

