Poster of 'Luka Chuppi' unveiled, trailer out tomorrow

With Valentine's month right around the corner, the first look of and starrer rom-com 'Luka Chuppi' is here to give us all the romantic vibes that we have been waiting for.

on Wednesday took to her handle to share the poster of the film. In the image, Kartik and Kriti can be seen with their fingers on each other's lips while the latter holds a garland in her hand.

In her tweet, Kriti also announced that the trailer of the film will be released tomorrow. "Presenting the first poster of Luka Chuppi! Trailer Out Tomorrow," the wrote.

Directed by debutant Laxman Utekar, the film will see Kartik and Kriti sharing screen space for the first time. The film also features Pankaj Tripathi, and in prominent roles.

In the film, Kartik will play the role of a star of a local TV channel, who travels from Mathura to to According to media reports, Kriti will play the role of Kartik's love interest in the film.

'Luka Chuppi' is slated to release on March 1, 2019.

Apart from 'Luka Chuppi', will also be seen in the Hindi remake of Kannada blockbuster 'Kirik Party'. He will also star opposite in Luv Ranjan's next.

has four other in her kitty, including 'Arjun Patiala', 'Kalank', 'Housefull 4' and 'Panipat'.

