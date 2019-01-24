Over 20 migratory birds found dead in fishing nets

More than 20 migratory birds of different varieties died after getting stuck in nets at in the district, officials said on Thursday.

Around 15 birds, which suffered injuries due to the nets, were rescued, they said.

The incident came to light on Tuesday, officials said.

The lake is situated in Nandur Madhmeshwar Bird Sanctuary located in Niphad taluka in the district. The water reservoir is popular among bird lovers as a number of avians land there for their winter sojourn.

"A large number of migratory birds of different varieties arrive in Nandur Madhameshwar during winter, due to which the sanctuary is popular among bird lovers. On Tuesday, over 20 such birds were found dead as they were entangled in nets spread at different locations in the lake," conservator of forest Bhagwan Thakare said.

"We have issued notices to the fishermen concerned and asked them to stick to the area earmarked for them for fishing activities," he said.

Sources in the forest department said specific areas have been allotted to local fishermen for fishing, although some of them put up the fishing nets beyond these designated points.

Further investigation is on.

