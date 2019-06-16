Kohli becomes fastest cricketer to reach 11k runs

Adding yet another feather to his already decorated cap, on Sunday became the fastest to reach 11,000 runs in One-day internationals, breaking Sachin Tendulkar's 17 year-old record.

The Indian needed 57 runs to reach the milestone before the start of India's high-profile match against at Old Trafford.

Kohli was unbeaten on 71 when rain stopped play in the match.

Tendulkar had reached the 11,000-run mark in ODIs against England on January 28, 2002 in He had taken 276 innings and 284 ODIs to get there while Kohli took just 222 innings to join the elite list of players.

Kohli is the ninth after Tendulkar, Kumar Sangakkara, Ricky Ponting, Sanath Jayasuriya, Mahela Jayawardene, Inzamam-ul-Haq, and to score 11,000 ODI runs.

Kohli is the 3rd Indian in the elite list after Tendulkar and Ganguly.

