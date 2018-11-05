Kohli rings in 30th birthday, accolades and wishes pour in from cricket community

Monday turned 30 at the country's Devbhoomi and the community celebrated its festival of festivals with gusto, showering accolades while wishing the man who is fast attaining the status of a deity.

A batsman par excellence with a plethora of records to his name, is spending his birthday with wife in Haridwar.

It began with the legendary as accolades and wishes poured in thick and fast as the Indian entered the 30s.

"Wishing you a lot of success and happiness in the year ahead. Happy Birthday, @imVkohli!," Tendulkar wrote on his handle.

Kohli's better half, Anushka Sharma, said, "Thank for his birth."



The BCCI posted, "To many more match-winning knocks, here's wishing #TeamIndia and Run Machine @imVkohli a very happy birthday."



"Wishing @imVkohli lots of success and fulfilment in the coming year," wrote VVS Laxman.

Former Indian said, "On this Dhanteras, wish you a year that is again filled with Runteras. #HappyBirthdayVirat."



Fans, cricketers -- past and present -- all took to to wish the run-machine.

Mohammad SHami said, "Many many happy returns of the day bro."



"Happy Birthday brother @imVkohli ! Wish you a wonderful year ahead...! Love and goodwishes!" Wriddhiman Saha wrote.

Former tweeted, "With a magic stick in his hand, he brings us all to a standstill. A man who is redefining consistency and hunger to do well, wish you the very best times ahead @imVkohli and have a#HappyBirthdayVirat."



Another former batsman Vinod Kambli said, "The man who does things just like his name suggests. Happy Birthday @imvkohli."



wrote, " Samrat, Happy Birthday Virat! Have a good one buddy!.

Ace spinner Harbhajan Singh tweeted, "Happy birthday to you brother @imVkohli! Hope to see you break more records and smash more tons this year! bless : stay happy #HappyBirthdayVirat."



Teammate said, "Wish you a very happy birthday @imVkohli! Hope this year brings you more success and loads of happiness."



Afghanistan's ace spinner Rashid Khan, "Sending you smiles for every moment of your special dayHave a wonderful time and a very happy birthday!"



Recently, became the fastest batsman to score 10,000 ODI runs. The Indian achieved the milestone in just 205 innings, bettering Sachin Tendulkar's previous record of 259 innings.

