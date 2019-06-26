Kolkata IT employees plan to form trade union body

IT employees in the metropolis have drawn up plans for forming a trade union body to protest against alleged unfair labour practices in the industry.

The IT professionals have formed a platform -- Kolkata Forum for IT Employees (FITE) -- and has already applied for registration as the proposed trade union body for the IT, ITeS, BPO and KPO industries operating in

"The decision to create this platform had been triggered and accelerated by the sheer number of incidents of unfair labour practices, which cannot be resisted by the IT employees individually," a of FITE told

Citing examples, he said that when recession hits the market, the IT sector faces the heat and thousands of employees lose jobs, besides "forceful resignations and illegal terminations".

The FITE is in the process of getting legally registered, the added.

