BJP leader Vijayvargiya's MLA son assaults civic officer

BJP MLA Wednesday assaulted a with a cricket bat when a team of the civic body went to the city's Ganji area to raze a dilapidated building.

Akash, son of Kailash Vijayvargiya, was part of a protest by locals against the Indore Municipal Corporation's derive to demolish the building. He even "warned" officials against going ahead with the demolition, following which the incident happened.

A video of the incident has gone viral.

No immediate comment was available from Akash. He is an MLA from the segment.

