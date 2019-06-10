Kothari bags Reventon Classic snooker meet

India cueist Sourav Kothari Monday won the 2019 Championship - The Reventon Classic - defeating in

According to information received here, Kothari won 70-13, 89-26, 77(43)-46, 44-62, 71(67)-46, 85-1 in a best of nine frames final to become the first Indian to win the Triple Crown event.

In the road to the final, Kothari eliminated multiple world former champion of 4-0 in the quarterfinals and in the semifinals he got past fancied Australian 4-3.

In the final, Kothari displayed great poise and determination to romp into a three-frame lead but only to lose the fourth in a close battle.

He bounced back in the fifth and made a great comeback with a finishing break of 67 to establish a commanding lead for the title.

Rattled by Kothari's extraordinary potting skills and precise positioning in the fifth game, Tyson made a couple unforced errors in the sixth game as the Indian seized control and sealed the title.

It was a great journey for Kothari throughout the championship as he brushed off challenges of some highly reputed players especially of

Reventon is one of three that forms the Reventon Triple Crown -- Classic, Masters and International in

Kothari was one of several international players who entered the Reventon Classic with a view to take out the the following week.

The World champion will be one of the hot favorites along with and in the upcoming Billiards followed by the National Billiards at the Yarraville Club in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)