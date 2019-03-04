Vishal sails past Shubham in 1st round of snooker tournament

straight away hit top form and sailed past Shubham Randhe in a first round match of the Rs 12.9 lakh prize money CCI All India Open Championship 2019 here Monday.

Vishal did not take time to settle down and potted steadily to take the first frame in the contest between city rivals.

He then showed excellent touch to compile a break of 60 in winning the second before snatching a close third to wrap up the match winning 93-31, 84-0, 61-47 and advance to the second round.

Meanwhile, Sangeeta Hemchand of hosts Cricket Club of India (CCI), one of the three women participating in the tournament, put up a fight against Kaizad Fitter, but finished on the losing side, going down in straight frames in another first round match.

Fitter fought hard and managed to overcome the spirited challenge from Sangeeta pulling through at 64-26, 48- 21 and 66-61.

of also progressed to the second round after defeating Ritesh Mendiratta of 3-1 (46-59, 62-3, 67-27, 79-27).

In another first round clash, local cueist Manoj Kasare outclassed of Sura 3-0 (53-41, 70-31, 66- 59).

