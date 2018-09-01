Kremlin warns Ukraine rebel's murder could derail peace process

The Kremlin warned on Saturday that the assassination of east Ukraine's main separatist was a provocation that would undermine the long-stalled Western-brokered peace deal and fuel tensions in the conflict.

Alexander Zakharchenko, the 42-year-old of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, was killed in a bombing at a cafe in Donetsk in broad daylight Friday, becoming the four-year conflict's most prominent victim from the Moscow-backed side.

His was also killed and 12 more people were injured. and rebel authorities have pointed the finger at Kiev, while links the bombing to internal feuding and Russia's desire to control the territory.

Observers have expressed fears that the high-profile killing could fan the flames of a conflict that has been half-forgotten by the West amid crises elsewhere.

Officials led by Vladimir Putin's said the former mine electrician's murder would further derail the peace deal brokered by and in the Belarussian capital in 2015.

"This is no doubt a provocation," Kremlin told Russian reporters.

"Zakharchenko's death will certainly lead to increased tensions in the region" and undermine conditions for the "start of the implementation" of the so-called agreements.

Zakharchenko was a co-signee of the peace agreement, along with fellow rebel Igor Plotnitsky, the of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic, who was deposed in late 2017.

and have sought in recent months to revive the stalled peace process in a bid to end a conflict that has claimed the lives of more than 10,000 since April 2014.

Russia's top also said Saturday that Zakharchenko's killing derailed the deal and ruled out any meetings with France, and to discuss the crisis in the so-called Normandy Format.

"This is a serious situation that has to be analysed," Lavrov was quoted as saying by Russian agencies.

"What happened today puts a big question mark over the entire process," added Russian Maria Zakharova, speaking in televised remarks late Friday.

Putin on Friday swiftly sent condolences to Zakharchenko's family and residents of rebel-controlled Ukraine and seemed to imply that may be behind the murder.

"Those who have chosen the path of terror, violence and intimidation do not want to look for a peaceful, political settlement of the conflict, do not want to have genuine dialogue with residents of the southeast," Putin was quoted as saying by the Kremlin.

In east Ukraine, senior separatist claimed that planned to launch an offensive in mid-September, adding separatist troops had been put on high alert. has denied any such plans.

Rebel authorities declared a three-day period of mourning and delayed the start of a new school year until Tuesday.

The acting head of the region, Dmitry Trapeznikov, told reporters late Friday that local authorities had detained several suspects and they helped confirm that the blast was "an act of sabotage by Ukraine".

People in Donetsk openly wept at the of Zakharchenko's death. "It is a tragedy for the entire Donbass," said Donetsk resident, Alexander Grigoryev, 61, referring to war-torn

"It's such a pity. He could have been the of our country for a very long time," he said.

Zakharchenko -- who briefly worked as a mine electrician before going into business connected to the industry -- had led Russian-backed insurgents in the rebel region for the last four years.

He became the rebel in August 2014, taking over from a series of Russians who had held the post.

In November 2014, he was elected the of the Donetsk republic, facing no real opposition.

Zakharchenko, who liked to be seen wearing khaki military fatigues, sold his business to finance the rebels and took part in the storming of the building that launched the conflict in 2014.

