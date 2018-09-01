Pak temporarily shuts Jalalabad consulate in Afghanistan

has temporarily shut its consulate in Afghanistan's Jalalabad city due to alleged interference by a local governor.

The Embassy in has informed authorities that the consulate will remain closed until Nangarhar Province Governor Hayatullah Hayat stops his interventions.

Diplomatic sources said the embassy has also informed the that the undue interventions by Hayat was a complete violation of the Vienna Convention of the Consular Relations, 1963.

demanded authorities improve security around the consulate and stop interference in the consulate general's functioning, otherwise it will not be opened.

Relations between Pakistan and are under stress and despite efforts, the two sides have not completely eliminated the mistrust towards each other.

The two sides also accuse each other of harbouring militants who carry out attacks across the border.

