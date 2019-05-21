Kuldeep and Chahal are pillars of our attack: Kohli

Not overtly worried about Kuldep Yadav's lack of from during the IPL, on Tuesday said the Chinaman bowler and are "pillars" of India's attack, going into

Kuldeep was dropped from the Kolkata Knight Riders team during last month's (IPL) because of poor form but Kohli felt it was a good reality check for the 24-year-old.

"In hindsight, if you look at it, someone like Kuldeep who has had so much success, it is important to see a period where things don't go your way. We are glad that it happened in the IPL rather than during the World Cup," Kohli said, firmly backing the spinner.

"So he had time to reflect and correct things and come into even stronger. We know the kind of skill set he possesses alongside (Yuzvendra) Chahal. They are two pillars of our line up," Kohli said at pre-departure press conference here.

Since Yadav and Chahal's arrival on the international arena in 2017, the two wrist-spinners have made tremendous contribution to the Indian team in limited overs

Chahal has 72 wickets in 41 ODIs at an average of 24.61 while Yadav has taken 87 wickets in 44 matches, averaging 21.74.

Apart from the two wrist spinners, the pace trio of Jasprit Bumrah, and makes it probably India's best ever attack going into a World Cup.

Yadav and Chahal were well-handled by when they toured but in the English conditions in summer, the wrist spinners may have to play a lead role.

Kohli also did not seem worried about all-rounder Kedar Jadhav, who too missed the latter half of IPL after hurting his shoulder.

"Kedar also, we understand the kind of pitches they got playing at home. We are not worried about him. He was looking in good space. Yes he did not get runs but Twenty20 is such a format in which you don't get runs and it can go on like that for a few games.

