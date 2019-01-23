Kumaraswamy welcomes Priyanka's formal entry into politics

H D Kumaraswamy Wednesday welcomed the formal entry of into active

Kumaraswamy, whose party JDS has formed a coalition government with the Congress, congratulated on her appointment as in charge of (East).

"I congratulate Ms for her new role in the @INCIndia as in charge of the Uttar Pradesh(East). I welcome her decision to join active politics," Kumaraswamy tweeted.

In a statement, working said the party has grown stronger with the appointment of Priyanka as

Former and deputy chief minister Dr G Parameshwara too greeted Priyanka on her appointment.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)