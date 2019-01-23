JUST IN
Business Standard

Kumaraswamy welcomes Priyanka's formal entry into politics

Press Trust of India  |  Bengaluru 

Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy Wednesday welcomed the formal entry of Priyanka Gandhi into active politics.

Kumaraswamy, whose party JDS has formed a coalition government with the Congress, congratulated Priyanka Gandhi on her appointment as AICC general secretary in charge of Uttar Pradesh (East).

"I congratulate Ms Priyanka Gandhi for her new role in the @INCIndia as AICC general secretary in charge of the Uttar Pradesh(East). I welcome her decision to join active politics," Kumaraswamy tweeted.

In a statement, Karnataka Congress working president Eshwar Khandre said the party has grown stronger with the appointment of Priyanka as Congress general secretary.

Former chief minister Siddaramaiah and deputy chief minister Dr G Parameshwara too greeted Priyanka on her appointment.

First Published: Wed, January 23 2019. 18:06 IST

