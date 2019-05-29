Kushner visits Middle East to press US peace plan

US Donald Trump's is visiting the Middle East, the has said, signalling a fresh push on a long promised but yet to be delivered peace plan for the region.

The trip comes amid a flurry of other administration moves to shore up alliances with Arab allies against and the deployment of warships and bombers to the region.

Kushner is accompanied by Jason Greenblatt, Trump's special representative for international negotiations, and Brian Hook, the for Iran, the said on Tuesday.

They "will travel from May 27 to May 31 to Rabat, and Jerusalem," a said on condition of anonymity.

The pair shared an iftar dinner - the traditional meal to break the daily fast during the Muslim holy month of - with Morocco's Mohammed VI, Crown and

"Thank you to for a special evening and for sharing your wisdom," Greenblatt tweeted. " is an important friend & ally of the " The is expected to unveil the peace plan - after numerous failures by its predecessors - possibly as early as next month, but the have already rejected it as heavily biased in favour of

has yet to commit to an exact timetable with respect to the political aspects of the plan.

Kushner is the of the proposals and Greenblatt, a longtime Trump lawyer, has served as his right-hand man on the initiative.

Upon his arrival in the White House more than two years ago, Trump proclaimed his ambition to secure a final accord ending the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

But the odds of his succeeding where every previous US -- Republicans as well as Democrats -- have failed appear particularly low.

have boycotted the process since Trump recognized as the capital of in December 2017.

The US is expected to roll out the economic aspects of the peace plan at a conference in on June 25-26.

Co-hosts US and have billed it as "a pivotal opportunity... to share ideas, discuss strategies and galvanize support for potential economic investments and initiatives that could be made possible by a peace agreement." But Palestinian political leaders say they will boycott it and Palestinian business leaders said they won't go either, raising further questions about the plan's viability.

"Any economic project without a is selling an illusion," said Arafat Asfour, of the Palestine Trade Center.

Among those declining an invitation was Bashar al-Masri, a high-profile Palestinian who worked with international partners and in cooperation with the Israelis to invest $1.4 billion in the new Palestinian town of

Kushner, who will join up with Trump in after going to the Middle East, has been evasive about the US plan, which has been shrouded in secrecy.

While promising new ideas to revive a moribund peace process, he has refused to talk about a two-state solution, the formula that has long been at the heart of international efforts to achieve peace and also the US position.

Instead, he has looked to an alliance with the Saudis against as a way to gain Arab support for his plan.

Three days before Kushner's trip, Trump authorised USD 8.1 billion in arms sales to and other Arab allies, bypassing

Arms sales to the kingdom were frozen after the assassination of Saudi dissident in October and in response to mounting concerns over the human toll of a Saudi-led armed campaign in

But the administration defended the sales as necessary "to deter Iranian aggression and build partner self-defense capacity.

