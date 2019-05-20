Palestinians give cool reception to US peace conference

Any American peace plan that ignores the Palestinian people's political aspirations for an independent state is doomed to fail, a senior Palestinian said Monday boding poorly for a Mideast peace conference planned next month.

The comments by Palestinian Mahmoud Abbas' immediately cast a cloud over the conference, which is expected to take place in late June in the tiny Gulf Arab state of

"Any plan without a political horizon will not lead to peace," said.

The announced Sunday it will unveil the first phase of its long-awaited Mideast peace plan at the conference, saying it will focus on economic benefits that could be reaped if the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is resolved.

The plan envisions large-scale investment and infrastructure work, much of it funded by wealthy Arab countries, in the Palestinian territories.

But officials said the June 25-26 conference will not include the core political issues at the center of the conflict: final borders, the status of Jerusalem, the fate of Palestinian refugees or Israeli security demands.

The Palestinians, who severed ties with the US over a year ago, have repeatedly expressed fears that the will try to buy them off with large sums of investment in exchange for freezing their demands for an independent state.

They believe the US is trying to rally support from other Arab countries to bully them into accepting a plan they see as unacceptable.

In a joint statement with Bahrain, the said the gathering will give government, civil and business leaders a chance to rally support for economic initiatives that could be possible with a peace agreement.

"The Palestinian people, along with all people in the Middle East, deserve a future with dignity and the opportunity to better their lives," Donald Trump's and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, said in a statement Sunday.

"Economic progress can only be achieved with a solid economic vision and if the core political issues are resolved." Kushner and Trump's Mideast envoy, Jason Greenblatt, have been leading efforts to draft the plan, but after more than two years of work, they have not released any details.

A senior administration in told reporters Sunday that invitations to the conference are being sent to individuals in the United States, Europe, the Gulf, the wider Arab world and "some" Palestinian business leaders. The spoke on condition of anonymity pending a formal announcement.

It was not known if Abbas' was being invited. There also was no immediate comment from

In the absence of direct talks with Palestinian leaders, US officials often talk of engaging private and "civil society" groups. It remains unclear who these contacts are or whom they represent.

Trump's to Israel, David Friedman, has embraced a group led by settlers that is seeking to promote business ties with Palestinian partners. Avi Zimmerman, the of the Judea and Samaria Chamber of Commerce, said he had not received an invitation to Bahrain, but believes the group's programs will be presented.

Without a formal address on the Palestinian side, it is also unclear how any large-scale projects would be carried out. It also was not known how any projects would be carried out in the Strip. The US and consider Gaza's rulers to be a terrorist group and have no direct contacts with them.

The seek the West Bank, east and territories captured by in the 1967 Mideast war for an independent state. Breaking from the policies of its predecessors, the has refused to endorse a two-state solution between Israel and the

The Palestinians severed ties with the White House after Trump recognised contested as Israel's capital in December 2017 and subsequently moved its embassy from to

The US has also cut hundreds of millions of dollars of aid for the Palestinians and closed the Palestinian diplomatic office in

The Palestinians have already said they would reject any peace plan offered by the US, saying Trump is unfairly biased toward Israel.

Kushner said it has been disheartening that the Palestinian leadership has attacked the plan before it's unveiled.

