JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Suspect arrested after Lyon bomb attack that wounded 13

Dubai-based Indian longs to see his newborn son 'Modi' in UP
Business Standard

Kuwait road accident kills 8 in area near country's capital

AP  |  Kuwait City 

Officials in Kuwait say eight people were killed and one person was in critical condition after a car accident in an area just outside the country's capital.

The state-run Kuwait News Agency and other local media quoting fire department officials say the accident took place early on Monday in the Kabd area, southeast of Kuwait City.

The Al-Jarida newspaper says a vehicle struck a crowd that was gathered around where an accident involving three cars had occurred, leading to a deadly four-car pileup. Those killed include seven Kuwaitis and one Gulf national from a neighboring country.

No further details were given.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, May 27 2019. 16:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements