3 ISIS and LeJ terrorists arrested in Pakistan

Three terrorists belonging to the Islamic State (IS) and (LeJ) militant groups have been arrested by the Counter Department (CTD) officials in Pakistan's province.

According the CTD of police, separate teams raided whereabouts of the suspected terrorists in D G Khan and Sialkot districts and arrested the three terrorists on Sunday.

In the first raid, the CTD said it arrested an active member of ISIS, Mohammad Sadaqat, in D G Khan, some 400-km from and recovered hand grenades and weapons. It said Sadaqat along with his accomplices wanted to target officials of law enforcement agencies.

It said the suspect is being interrogated and his other accomplices in the area will also be arrested.

In the raid in Sialkot, some 130-km from Lahore, two terrorists who were involved in sectarian killings were arrested on Sunday.

The CTD said both suspects are members of and they were involved in killing of some people of Shia sect. Weapons have been recovered from them. They have been shifted to undisclosed location for investigation.

The CTD last week arrested six members of the banned (JeM) and (LeJ) from different parts of province for collecting funds for "financing terrorism".

It said and of were arrested from Gujranwala, and of from Similarly, and Hamza of were arrested from while of the same banned organisation from

The CTD said those arrested were collecting funds for terror financing for their proscribed organisations and

"No member of any proscribed organisation will be allowed to collect funds for financing and extremism under the law of land, the CTD said.

The government had arrested over 100 members of banned outfits including JeM Masood Azhar's son and brother and taken control of JeM, JuD and FIF properties including seminaries and mosques across the country following immense international pressure built up after the Pulwama attack in February.

The government termed the action in accordance with the Plan and meeting the obligations of the (FATF).

