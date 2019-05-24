Kyrgios out of Roland Garros, tournament that 'sucks'

Firebrand pulled out of on Friday, just days after saying the "sucks".

Organisers confirmed the Australian's withdrawal from the second Grand Slam tournament of the season and he will be replaced by a lucky loser from qualifying.

The 24-year-old was due to have faced Britain's in the first round.

Last week, Kyrgios was disqualified from the Italian Open in and headed straight to to practice with at

"I think this is the best tournament in the world, look at this perfect green surface," Kyrgios wrote on alongside a picture of him sitting on the grass courts.

"Get rid of the clay, man. Who likes the clay, it is so bad.

"The sucks compared to this place. Sucks. Absolute sucks." Kyrgios also withdrew from the last year and has never reached the second week in

