L&T Infotech Q3 net rises marginally to Rs 377 cr, income up to Rs 2,875 cr

The consolidated total expenses increased to Rs 2,375.5 crore during the quarter

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

IT company L&T Infotech (LTI) on Wednesday reported a marginal rise in its net profit at Rs 376.7 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

The company had clocked a consolidated net profit after tax of Rs 375.5 crore in the year-ago period, L&T Infotech said in a filing to BSE. The consolidated income of the IT firm during October-December quarter increased to Rs 2,875.3 crore over Rs 2,503.8 crore in the year-ago period, the company said.

The consolidated total expenses increased to Rs 2,375.5 crore during the quarter, against Rs 2,001.5 crore in the year-ago period. The shares of L&T Infotech were trading at Rs 1,906.00 a piece in afternoon trade on BSE.
First Published: Wed, January 15 2020. 12:25 IST

