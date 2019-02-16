DTC driver found dead

The body of a DTC with marks was found dumped in an isolated area in Sonepat, police said Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Pritam Singh, (58), a resident of Swaroop Nagar, they added.

Singh had gone missing on February 13, following which his son approached

In a missing report, Chouhan stated that his father, a (DTC) driver, left the depot after his duty on February 13. When his father did not reach home, they started looking for him. While searching, they came across his Santro car abandoned in the Alipur area, of Arya said.

His body with marks was found dumped at an isolated area in Sonipat on February 14, the said.

A case has been registered and an investigation taken up, she said.

Prima facie, it appears that the DTC was strangulated to

However, the exact cause of be ascertained only after post-mortem, police said.

Officials are probing all angles including that of personal enmity. They are also looking for CCTV cameras installed in or nearby areas to identify the accused and ascertain the sequence of event.

