Lalnunmawia Chuaungo appointed new Mizoram chief secretary

The Ministry of Home Affairs Monday appointed Lalnunmawia Chuaungo as the new chief secretary of Mizoram, an official notification said.
Chuaungo, a Gujarat cadre IAS officer of the 1987 batch replaces Arvind Ray, it said.
Ray has been transferred to Delhi, it added.
Chuaungo, while posted as the principal secretary for Home and Finance department before the Mizoram Assembly election last year was dragged into a controversy after former state chief electoral officer S B Shashank had accused him of interfering in the election process prompting the Election Commission to transfer Chuaungo to Delhi.
The action of the CEO triggered massive protests by civil societies resulting in Shashank's removal.
Chuaungo was transferred back to Mizoram as soon as the election process was over.
