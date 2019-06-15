Land owners booked for procuring fake ZP permissions in Thane

Over 75 land owners and site developers have been booked in Maharashtra's district for allegedly obtaining parishad permissions fraudulently, police said Saturday.

The plots in question are situated in 27 villages which are part of the since May, 2015, an said.

"These villages were earlier under the Parishad which was supposed to give permissions for construction purposes. It is alleged that between January 5 and August 9 in 2006, the accused used forged documents to get ZP nod to carry out construction and regularise illegal additions to buildings and plots," he said.

A case was registered Friday against the accused for cheating and forgery under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code at station in Kalyan, he added.

"No arrests have been made so far. A probe is underway," he said.

