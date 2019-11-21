DDA received over 6,000 applications for land pooling policy: Govt in LS

Over 6,000 applications for nearly 6,409 hectare of land have been received by through its registration portal for its policy, was informed on Thursday.

In a written reply to a question, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said these applications were being scrutinised and mapping of pooled land on geographic information system (GIS) platform had been undertaken by the to ascertain the eligibility of sectors.

The had launched the online portal in February to ease application and verification processes for stakeholders of the policy.

The policy, notified by in September last year, is aimed at allowing the city to get 17 lakh housing units capable of accommodating 76 lakh people. It covers urbanizable areas of urban extensions at 95 villages in the capital.

"DDA has informed that as on September 6, 2019 (last date for receipt of applications), a total of 6,071 applications have been received on the web-portal through which 6,409.60 Hectare of land has been registered for express of willingness to participate in Policy (LPP)," Puri said in the written reply.

The land poling policy is based on public private partnership towards pro-actively increasing economic opportunities and housing supply in a time-bound manner and harnessing private potential through pooling of land parcels.

Under the policy, agencies will develop infrastructure like roads, schools, hospitals, community centres and stadia on the pooled land and return a portion of the plot to farmers who can later execute housing projects with the help of private builders.