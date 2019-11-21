Pragya Thakur nominated to Parliamentary Defence Panel; Twitter flares up

-
Twitter users posted humourous and sarcastic comments on Thursday on the nomination of Malegaon blast accused and BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur to a parliamentary committee on defence, recalling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assertion that he won't be able to forgive her after a controversial statement.
Using hashtags bjplies and ModiHaiTohMumkinHai, a Twitter user wrote: "Now India can boast of deadly combo of missiles like Kaddi Ninda (Raj Nath Singh) & Marak Shakti (Pragya Thakur).
"Modi has indeed kept his word, he has not pardoned Pragya Thakur from heart".
A Modi supporter defended the government and wrote: "After the historic mandate in 2019, Modiji has taken one bold step after another. He listed Triple Talaq ban, Article 370 revocation, lower Corporate Tax, Ram Mandir issues and privatisation of PSUs as the government's achievements".
He ended the post with "Picture abhi baaki hain mere dost".
A user posted the news about Pragya Thakur's nomination to the parliamentary panel along with a meme showing Mahabharata character Gandhari wearing a blindfold.
Another remarked: "Masterstroke! We can finally use her 'shraap' & 'maarak shakti' to defend our borders."
Along with hashtags ModiHaiTohMumkinHai and PragyaThakur, a user commented: "Mr Modi never forgave Pragya Thakur for her comment on Godse. Mr Modi decides to punish her by inflicting harshest punishment. Mr Modi makes Pragya a member of parliamentary committee on defence!
"So harsh is punishment given to terror accused New India!"
