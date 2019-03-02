Lankan PM to offer prayers at Venkateswara shrine tomorrow

-
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has arrived here to offer prayers at the Lord Venkateswara shrine in Tirumala on Sunday, officials said.
Wickremesinghe accompanied by his wife Maitree and other dignitaries landed at Renigunta airport, 20 km from here, by a special helicopter from Chennai and reached the holy hills by road.
They would stay for the night at the heavily guarded Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) guest house, a temple official told PTI.
The TTD administers the over 2000-year-old shrine.
Wickremesinghe would offer prayers in the early hours of Sunday. He would participate in the Suprabhatha ritual (priests chanting Vedic hymns to wake up the Lord) conducted daily in the early hours, the official said.
It will be Wickremesinghes fourth visit as prime minister to the sacred hills. Earlier he had offered prayers in 2018, 2016 and 2002, the official added.
