Lankan PM to offer prayers at Venkateswara shrine tomorrow

Sri Lankan Ranil Wickremesinghe has arrived here to offer prayers at the Lord shrine in on Sunday, officials said.

Wickremesinghe accompanied by his wife and other dignitaries landed at Renigunta airport, 20 km from here, by a special helicopter from Chennai and reached the holy hills by road.

They would stay for the night at the heavily guarded Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) guest house, a temple told

The TTD administers the over 2000-year-old shrine.

Wickremesinghe would offer prayers in the early hours of Sunday. He would participate in the Suprabhatha ritual (priests chanting Vedic hymns to wake up the Lord) conducted daily in the early hours, the said.

It will be Wickremesinghes fourth visit as to the sacred hills. Earlier he had offered prayers in 2018, 2016 and 2002, the added.

