JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Premier League-ISL bring football development week to Mumbai

People of J&K united in favour of Article 35A: Azad
Business Standard

Lankan PM to offer prayers at Venkateswara shrine tomorrow

Press Trust of India  |  Tirupati (AP) 

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has arrived here to offer prayers at the Lord Venkateswara shrine in Tirumala on Sunday, officials said.

Wickremesinghe accompanied by his wife Maitree and other dignitaries landed at Renigunta airport, 20 km from here, by a special helicopter from Chennai and reached the holy hills by road.

They would stay for the night at the heavily guarded Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) guest house, a temple official told PTI.

The TTD administers the over 2000-year-old shrine.

Wickremesinghe would offer prayers in the early hours of Sunday. He would participate in the Suprabhatha ritual (priests chanting Vedic hymns to wake up the Lord) conducted daily in the early hours, the official said.

It will be Wickremesinghes fourth visit as prime minister to the sacred hills. Earlier he had offered prayers in 2018, 2016 and 2002, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, March 02 2019. 19:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements