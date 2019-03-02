Huawei installs three 5G stations in Tibet

Battling a wave of opposition to its trials from the US and other countries, China's telecom giant, has installed three stations in

The first three base stations have been installed, with equipment provided by Huawei, the state-run reported on Saturday.

The 5G stations are being installed in different parts of the as part of Huawei's plans to lead the 5G trials despite the opposition.

The US has been putting pressure on the countries, it has closer ties, to ban and other firms from providing gear used to build

The 5G is the next generation of cellular with download speeds 10 to 100 times faster than 4G LTE networks. has denied official links with the

Mobile's branch announced on Friday that one of the 5G base stations, with a peak download speed of 530 megabytes per second (MBps), became operational in Lhasa on Wednesday, the report said.

Xiang Ligang, of site cctime.com, told that construction of the in the remote areas of the Qinghai- Plateau faces challenges from cold weather and high altitude.

"Electricity supply alone is a complex process," Xiang said, adding that tends to lack stability in cold weather.

Xiang insists the obstacles will be overcome. "It is important to realise synchronous development of 5G service between Tibet and other regions in China, which is a move we've been talking about since 4G kicked in," Xiang said.

The next step for Mobile's Tibet office will be to accelerate the testing of the 5G application and promote the development of the big data industry and innovation of the based on 5G in Tibet, which will enable residents living in farming areas in Tibet to enjoy advanced modern communication services, the tibet.cn reported.

"Transport, communications, and are equally important in a region's economic development," Xiang said.

