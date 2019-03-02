Delhi records coldest day of March in 4 yrs

recorded the coldest day of March in four years Saturday as the minimum settled at 13 degrees Celsius.

The maximum was recorded at 19.3 degrees Celsius, eight notches below season's average, lowest in the last three years.

In 2018, the minimum and maximum temperatures had settled at 15 degrees and 30 degrees Celsius, respectively in March. In 2017, the minimum and maximum were 17 degrees and 31 degrees Celsius, respectively, while in 2016, they were recorded at 15 degrees and 31 degrees Celsius, respectively.

In 2015, the temperatures settled at 15 degrees and 19 degrees Celsius, respectively, and in 2014, they were recorded at 10 degrees and 21 degrees Celsius, respectively in the month of March.

Rains also lashed parts of the national capital, giving no respite to Delhiites from the winter chill.

Till 8.30 am, 0.6 mm rainfall was recorded in the city, while 2 mm rainfall was recorded between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm at the Sadarjung observatory, the recording for which is considered

Palam recorded 2.4 mm rainfall, Lodhi Road 1.2 mm, Ridge 1 mm and 1.1 mm rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Saturday.

Humidity was recorded between 98 and 59 per cent.

The weatherman has forecast cloudy skies for Sunday with the possibility of strong surface winds, light rains or thundershowers and the likelihood of hailstorm and lightning.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 20 degrees and 13 degrees Celsius, respectively.

On Friday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 6.8 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature settled at 24.1 degrees Celsius.

