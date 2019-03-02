Ajgar & Musthafa score a hat-trick in JK Tyre Himalayan Drive

After four days of cross-country rallying, the formidable team of Ali and successfully defended their JK Himalayan Drive 7 crown.

Hailing from the small port town of in West Bengal, Ali, along with Erode's Mohammed Musthafa, achieved the rare feat of winning their third successive title in the country's only international TSD (Time, Speed, Distance) rally.

In the national category, Ali and ended with a final tally of 1110 penalty points to emerge victorious.

Securing the second position were the team of Gagan Sethi and Rajkumar Mundra with 1847 penalty points while and ended their campaign in third position with 2035 penalty points.

In the open category, the team of and edged past category leader and to finish with 9149 penalty points. The Agarwal-Joshi team scored 9691 penalty points. Finishing third in this category were the team of and with 10796 penalty points.

This year's title battle saw a nail-biting finish. The team of and who started the final day (Day 4, Saturday) as championship leaders lost their bid to the crown in the very final moments by missing the penultimate time control and suffering a 900-penalty points blow.

"We made a big mistake (by missing the second-last time control) and we handed the championship title to them (Ajgar and Musthafa). It is a disappointment for us, but the winners deserve the title," said.

"We are very happy to score this hattrick. It was a very exciting rally and I can say that the seventh edition of JK Himalayan Drive is the best TSD rally in the country till date. The competitive sections were superb and posed a tough challenge to drivers, navigators and our cars," said

He was also all praise for Just Sportz, the rally organisers. This rally is always well-organised and everything is transparent. The hospitality of the organisers is unparalleled," Ali added.

This year's victory takes the total winning tally of and to four titles (2013, 2017, 2018 and 2019) since the Himalayan Drive was first held in 2013.

The team of and navigator Arindam Ghosh were the only other team to have won more than one championship title at this event (2014 and 2016). Anubhav De and won the title in 2015.

The last leg of the rally was flagged off from the and started with a steep climb on the road from Mungpoo to Jorebungalow that was lined with verdant forests and offered majestic views of snow-capped peaks of the eastern Himalayas for a few kilometres.

This was followed by another competitive section downhill through winding mountain roads of Rohini. The third and last competitive section was a tough drive stretching over nearly 23 kilometers through the bed of the that forms the border between and

