Last rites of Swaraj performed with full state honours

The mortal remains of former external affairs minister were consigned to flames on Wednesday at the Lodhi Road crematorium here.

Hundreds of people, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah and veteran party leader L K Advani bade her farewell.

Swaraj, who also served as the Leader of Opposition and chief minister of Delhi, was given full state honours after which her body was cremated in the electric crematorium.

Bhutan's Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, several leaders from the NDA as well the opposition, were also present.

The body of the long-time BJP leader, who died here on Tuesday at the age of 67, was brought to the crematorium from the party office.