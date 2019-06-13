Last rites of UP Bar Council president, shot dead by lawyer, performed in Etah

The funeral of Darvesh Singh Yadav, who was shot dead by a on the court premises, was held in her native village of in district on Thursday.

attended the funeral, besides a large number of lawyers and members of the public.

(SP) is also likely to visit the family of the deceased later in the day.

Following Yadav's killing inside the court complex, the government said it was committed to providing adequate security on the high court and district court premises.

In a statement issued in late Wednesday night, Minister said, "Along with the Bar Council, the and the judiciary, the is committed to providing adequate security on the premises of the high court and the district court."



He added that clear-cut instructions in this regard were given to the secretary and Director General of Police (DGP).

"The government will take effective steps, keeping in mind all the parameters of security," the said.

He expressed grief over the demise of the newly-elected and conveyed his condolence to the members of the bereaved family and legal fraternity.

Yadav was allegedly shot dead on the court premises by a lawyer, who then tried to kill himself, police said.

Yadav, who was elected as the Uttar Pradesh only two days ago, had come for a visit to the civil court when she was attacked around 2.30 pm.

Agra City's of Police said Manish Sharma, a long-time acquaintance of Yadav, fired shots at her.

"After spraying three bullets on her, Sharma also shot himself," he added.

The also informed that Sharma was undergoing treatment at a hospital and was in a critical condition.

The pistol used by the was licensed and the police have seized the weapon.

Yadav had come on her first visit to the civil court after her election.

At the ceremony in her honour, Sharma suddenly got up and opened fire on her, the police said. Before anyone could react, he shot himself too.

