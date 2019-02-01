Lawyer among 3 held for killing woman in 2011

Three men, including an advocate, were arrested for allegedly killing a woman in 2011 for not vacating a house in northwest Delhi's area where she used to stay on rent, police said Friday.

The accused were identified as (44), a resident of Loni, Ghaziabad, alias Prithvi (59), a resident of Burari, and (28), a resident of Azad Pur, they added.

On December 18, 2011, the body of a woman was found dumped in the New Usman Pur area. A case was filed at station and later, it was shifted to Crime Branch, a said.

During investigation, the deceased was identified as Kiran Aggarwal, a resident of Model Town-II, and on January 19, 2012, her brother filed a missing report, G Ram Gopal Naik, of Police (Crime), said.

On Thursday, police received information about the accused persons and Singh and were arrested. On Friday, Kumar was also apprehended, he said.

During interrogation, they disclosed that Aggarwal had a dispute with her landlord over vacating the flat and her landlord had filed a case, he added.

Aggarwal was having a matrimonial dispute and had filed a case of domestic violence against her husband. She had hired for her cases, Naik said.

Aggarwal was demanding Rs 2 crore for vacating the flat. Kumar, who was representing the case of Aggarwal in the court, had taken the task of vacating the flat for the landlord in lieu of Rs 30 lakh, Naik added.

Kumar conspired with Singh, who was his client and was working as a in Jal Board, to eliminate Aggarwal. Singh demanded Rs 1.5 lakh. Later, Singh hired three more criminals Birju, Bunty, and Kamlesh, Naik said.

On December 17, 2011, at around 10.30pm, Kumar, Singh, Birju, and forcefully entered into the flat and dragged her and killed her by strangulating with a leather belt. They wrapped up the body in a bag and dumped it in the New Usmanpur area, he added.

Further investigation is in progress and efforts are being made to apprehend the remaining accused, police said.

