Thomas Cook India posts Q3 net profit of Rs 12.29 cr

firm Friday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 12.29 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2018.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 50.96 crore for the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, said in a filing to BSE.

The company's consolidated income from operations stood at Rs 1,555.56 crore for the quarter under consideration as against Rs 3,005.57 crore in the same period year-ago.

The company said the results are not comparable on account of various factors, including deconsolidation of with effect from March 1, 2018.

Commenting on the results, and MD Madhavan Menon said, "The group had a strong quarter with impressive delivery across every one of our business verticals, with foreign exchange, outbound, inbound, & MICE all registering strong trading growth."



The turnaround of the global destination management acquisitions, which turned profitable this quarter and continued to witness strong trading, is worth a special mention, he added.

Shares of closed at Rs 220.10 per scrip on BSE, down 0.83 per cent from its previous close.

