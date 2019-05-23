Patnaik reciprocates Modi, congratulates him for BJP victory

Naveen on Thursday congratulated for the impressive victory of BJP in the Lok Sabha elections.

spoke to Modi over telephone and congratulated him for the huge victory registered by the BJP in the Parliamentary election, sources in the (CMO) said.

wished the almost simultaneously as Modi's congratulatory message for him for BJD's stellar performance in the assembly polls in Odisha.

"Congratulations to Naveen Babu for yet another victory in Odisha. Wishing him the very best for the next term," Modi said in a twitter post.

Patnaik also thanked the for his wishes.

"Thank you PM @narendramodi ji for your wishes on @bjd_odishas spectacular performance in #OdishaElections2019. Congratulate #NDA and @BJP4India for the huge victory in #LokSabhaElections2019. Look forward to working together for the people of #Odisha," Patnaik tweeted.

Patnaik is all set to become of Odisha for a record fifth term. He has been on the continously since 2000.

