Left's Kerala March to highlight Modi govt's 'failures'

The ruling CPI(M)-led LDF Thursday decided to organise a March which would pass through the 140 constituencies of the state to highlight 'failures' of the BJP-led government at the Centre.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting of the front partners ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the Left Democratic Front convener Vijayaraghavan said they would organise a march from both north and southern ends of the state.

CPI(M) would lead the march from Thiruvananthapuram and from the north. Both the rallies would culminate at Thrissur on March 2, he said.

Vijayaraghavan said the aim of the march is to bring down the Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre.

The date of the march is yet to be finalised.

Opposition spearheaded by the party Thursday also held a meeting of their front partners.

The UDF meet witnessed demands of more seats by the alliance partners including (M) and (Jacob).

Of the 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala, 12 were won by the UDF and the remaining 8 by LDF in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

Two of the seats are lying vacant-- Wayanad and Kottayam.

The Wayanad seat fell vacant with the death of Congress M I Shanavas.

However, the Kottayam constituency became vacant when the lone of Kerala Congress(B), Jose K Mani, was nominated to the Rajya Sabha last year.

KC(B) has now staked claim for the Idukki seat too, which was also sought by the KC(Jacob) group.

The Indian Union (IUML), a UDF partner, has got two seats in Parliament.

"This was the first meeting before the elections. It's not time to decide about asking for more seats," IUML and P K told reporters after the meeting.

The LDF had included four more parties into the Front last year including the (B) led by R Balakrishna Pillai.

Marxist veteran V S Achuthanandan was not present in the LDF meet and sources close to CPI-M said he was unhappy with the inclusion of into the Front.

Achuthanandan was instrumental in getting Pillai convicted of corruption charges.

The UDF meet has decided not to consider the letter of Poonjar MLA and former P C George to join the Front.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)