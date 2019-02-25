Lead futures edge up 0.21 pc on spot demand

Lead prices were trading higher by 0.21 per cent to Rs 146.20 per kg in futures trading on Monday as participants built up fresh positions, driven by pick-up in demand in the spot market.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, lead for delivery in February edged higher by 30 paise, or 0.21 per cent to Rs 146.20 per kg in a business volume of 1,009 lots.

Market analysts said, fresh positions created by traders due to upsurge in demand by battery-makers in the physical markets and positive global cues, mainly helped lead prices to trade higher at futures trade.

