Lead futures edge up 0.21 pc on spot demand

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Lead prices were trading higher by 0.21 per cent to Rs 146.20 per kg in futures trading on Monday as participants built up fresh positions, driven by pick-up in demand in the spot market.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, lead for delivery in February edged higher by 30 paise, or 0.21 per cent to Rs 146.20 per kg in a business volume of 1,009 lots.

Market analysts said, fresh positions created by traders due to upsurge in demand by battery-makers in the physical markets and positive global cues, mainly helped lead prices to trade higher at futures trade.

First Published: Mon, February 25 2019. 11:16 IST

